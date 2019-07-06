If you’ve tried replying to an email from Poetry Breakfast you probably got an message saying it couldn’t be delivered.

I was cleaning up the folders in that account today and apparently clicked on something I shouldn’t have. So…

We’ll be using my personal email address: annkestner@outlook.com

Sorry for the inconvenience.

Please note: We are not accepting poetry submissions at this time. (More will be revealed about that later. For now, I just wanted to let you know about the email address issue.)