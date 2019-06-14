Again

by Bernadette Ní Riada

A narrow strip of dawn hangs vertically

in the space where heavy drapes

don’t quite meet. I lie in stillness

watch the grey blur morph into day.

Barefoot, I walk to the window

slide the disconnected pair apart.

Light instantly spreads itself

around the room

across the tracks of fractured sleep

visible now, in twisted creased up sheets.

I hear the familiar,

first stirrings of a household.

Again, I befriend

the dream of wakefulness.

About the Poet: Bernadette is a native of – and lives in – Co. Kerry, IRELAND. Her work is published in Poetry Ireland Review, (Ed. Eavan Boland). The Anthology Still In The Dreaming, (Ed. Annemarie Ní Churreáin). The Haibun Journal, (Ed. Seán O’ Connor). Other publications in which she is published include, River Poet’s Journal, A New Ulster, Duilleoga, Little Gems and Ireland’s Eye.

She has read her work on local radio, (Radio Kerry). and last year, she was guest poet at the ‘On The Nail’ reading series in Limerick.