Influencer

by Chris Jansen

Like a car wreck with a plastic sheet.

Like the place to go where we might meet.

Like a bloody bandaid in the street

next to a penny,

two feathers,

a yellow burrette,

my mother’s unlived life,

I see,

I glow,

I go around.

I run.

And I derive my power from nothing.

Like the sun.

About the Poet: Chris Jansen is a recovering heroin addict. He lives in Athens, Georgia, where he teaches boxing and cares for a disinterested guinea pig named Poozybear.