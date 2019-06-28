Recalling Alcohol at the Wharf

by Mark J. Mitchell

A bite of whisky in the iodine air.

That glass-eyed stare and slow sigh

of a last sip. The short lie.

Fog over a calm bay. A burdened ship

splitting water. Your unlearned

lessons and that refreshing burn.

It comes home some mornings, like soft, cool fog.

Note in your mind’s log. A jeweled

sunrise calls you back. Old fool.

About the Poet:

Mark J. Mitchell’s latest novel, The Magic War just appeared from Loose Leaves Publishing. A Full-length collection of poems will released next year by Encircle Publications. He studied writing at UC Santa Cruz under Raymond Carver and George Hitchcock. His work has appeared in the several anthologies and hundreds of periodicals. Three of his chapbooks— Three Visitor s, Lent, 1999 , and Artifacts and Relics —and the novel, Knight Prisoner are available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. He lives with his wife the activist and documentarian, Joan Juster and makes a living pointing out pretty things in San Francisco.

A meager online presence can be found at https://www.facebook.com/MarkJMitchellwriter/