Assertion
—after Ben Lerner
by Pamela Joyce Shapiro
Sometimes, I lose my pronouns pondering the possibilities of we.
Your she, diffident among peacocks and catastrophes, must
always please. Pinned beneath the weight of verbs, she asks if you recall
her noun, the long nights reading blind, some meaning in the hours of our.
Yours is a possessive without apostrophe. Fractured lines
blossoming across limb and mind, cloying adverbs in search of
passive phrases. Are you you outside of me? Persuasive verse
unravels uniformly, a fallen nest of morphemes like
promises forgotten. Syntax deceives, meter is faulty.
If it is any consolation, the reader never tires.
About the Poet: Pamela Joyce Shapiro is a cognitive psychologist intrigued by memory and language. She teaches psychology in Philadelphia and writes poetry to capture thoughts and moments otherwise forgotten. Her work has appeared in Poetry Breakfast, Better Than Starbucks, The Ekphrastic Review, Unlost, and One Sentence Poems.
July 12, 2019 at 3:59 PM
another excellent “best words in their best order” piece and peace, and neither should the “reader never tire” for this needs re-reading beyond a second time – a true smith of words.
July 12, 2019 at 10:26 AM
Thank you, qbit. I’m grateful to Ann Kestner for publishing this piece. It’s actually a 10-line poem in the golden shovel form, but the column width wrapped some of the lines.
July 12, 2019 at 8:25 AM
“diffident among peacocks and catastrophes,” “Pinned beneath the weight of verbs,” – wonderful!
