Sunflower Song

by Clayre Benzadón

Bleeding heart, bloodroot.

The boneset of calla shuts

up the body of windflower

chimes, bluebells ringing

inside ghosted globe

thistles, darting

golden buttons. Yellow

archangels trumpet

the mouths of tulips

until they become a sun-

flower, summer

savory, heliotropism,

the way they face day-

light, a sweet asylum

in the symmetrical

stretch toward its golden

+++++++++angle.

About the Poet: Clayre Benzadón is currently a second-year MFA student at the University of Miami and Broadsided Press’s Instagram editor. She has been published by The Acentos Review, HerStory, Rat’s Ass Review, and other literary magazines / journals. Additionally she has had the opportunity of attending The Miami’s Writer’s Institute and The Ashbery Home School, a week-long poetry writing workshop/conference in Miami.

