Sunflower Song
by Clayre Benzadón
Bleeding heart, bloodroot.
The boneset of calla shuts
up the body of windflower
chimes, bluebells ringing
inside ghosted globe
thistles, darting
golden buttons. Yellow
archangels trumpet
the mouths of tulips
until they become a sun-
flower, summer
savory, heliotropism,
the way they face day-
light, a sweet asylum
in the symmetrical
stretch toward its golden
angle.
About the Poet: Clayre Benzadón is currently a second-year MFA student at the University of Miami and Broadsided Press’s Instagram editor. She has been published by The Acentos Review, HerStory, Rat’s Ass Review, and other literary magazines / journals. Additionally she has had the opportunity of attending The Miami’s Writer’s Institute and The Ashbery Home School, a week-long poetry writing workshop/conference in Miami.
Twitter: @ClayreBenz
Instagram: clayrebenz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbenzadon
