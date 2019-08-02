The Gathering, or Years that Fall Apart
by Ann E. Wallace
I think they come
in waves of seven,
the high tides rolling
with luck and comfort,
so slowly and staying long
enough to tease permanence
but in time,
the waves grow
weaker, forget they
once reached so far into
the highlife years and
took up residence
in abundance,
where the joyful
past is now stranded
but I cannot go
back before
my time
because
these are my
years for falling
apart, when the
easiness of
just
a few
years ago
collapses under
violent force
and must be
gathered
anew
About the Poet: Ann E. Wallace’s poetry collection, Counting by Sevens,is forthcoming in summer 2019 from Main Street Rag. Recently published pieces in journals such asMom Egg Review, Wordgathering, Snapdragon,Rogue Agent, and Riggweltercan be found on her website AnnWallacePhD.com. She lives in Jersey City, NJ and is on Twitter @annwlace409.
August 2, 2019 at 7:27 AM
beautiful
LikeLike