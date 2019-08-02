The Gathering, or Years that Fall Apart

by Ann E. Wallace

I think they come

in waves of seven,

the high tides rolling

with luck and comfort,

so slowly and staying long

enough to tease permanence

but in time,

the waves grow

weaker, forget they

once reached so far into

the highlife years and

took up residence

in abundance,

where the joyful

past is now stranded

but I cannot go

back before

my time

because

these are my

years for falling

apart, when the

easiness of

just

a few

years ago

collapses under

violent force

and must be

gathered

anew

About the Poet: Ann E. Wallace’s poetry collection, Counting by Sevens,is forthcoming in summer 2019 from Main Street Rag. Recently published pieces in journals such asMom Egg Review, Wordgathering, Snapdragon,Rogue Agent, and Riggweltercan be found on her website AnnWallacePhD.com. She lives in Jersey City, NJ and is on Twitter @annwlace409.