crescent moon

by Linda M. Crate

the moon sang to me

i did not have to be whole in

order to shine,

and i couldn’t help but

smile;

this week has been sullen and somber but to know

as i was

i was perfect made a real difference

to my heart—

i have always had a fondness

for crescent moons

their arching arms of longing resemble my own,

and somehow in that moment

i didn’t feel so alone

the loneliness was washed away by the tide

of the cerulean waves of night.

About the Poet: Linda M. Crate is a Pennsylvanian native born in Pittsburgh yet raised in the rural town of Conneautville. She is a two-time Pushcart nominee. Her poetry, short stories, articles, and reviews have been published in a myriad of magazines both online and in print. She has six published chapbooks: A Mermaid Crashing Into Dawn (Fowlpox Press – June 2013), Less Than A Man (The Camel Saloon – January 2014), If Tomorrow Never Comes (Scars Publications, August 2016), My Wings Were Made to Fly (Flutter Press, September 2017), splintered with terror (Scars Publications, January 2018), More Than Bone Music (Clare Songbirds Publishing House, March 2019), and one micro-chapbook Heaven Instead (Origami Poems Project, May 2018). She is also the author of the novel Phoenix Tears (Czykmate Books, June 2018).