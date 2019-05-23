Inevitability

By Teresa McLamb Blackmon

Waiting for the spotted dog beside me

to be gone, skinless bones buried

under yard trees in perfect grass

we mow and mourn.

Waiting for the father down the road

to finish his fit, at 87,

draped in a flag, tagged out

as if in a game of catch.

Waiting for endings of all beginnings

to wrap our lives in

garments whole and safe as armor,

shielding from the naked chill of loss.

About the Poet: Teresa McLamb Blackmon is a retired high school English teacher who spends her time on the farm with adoring animals. She graduated from NCSU in 1984 with a MA in English. She graduated in 1995 from NCCU with an MLS. Her poems have been published in “Toasted Cheese,” “Absinthe,” “The News & Observer,” “Poet Lore,” Nochua Review,” “Cellar 101 Anthology,” “From the Edge Review,” “Floyd County Moonshine,” “Main Street Rag,” and “Olive Press.”