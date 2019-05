Phrases on Fire

by Ali Grimshaw

Now I sit inside heated regret

what I wish I would have said

rapid words that flew off my tongue

like butterflies leaving my mouth

beautiful at first sight, fluttering

toward you. With closer inspection

upon landing, were really illegal

firecrackers of burnt red destruction

flames that left you singed speechless

while I coughed on my smoking impulsivity.

About the Poet: Ali Grimshaw blogs at https://flashlightbatteries.blog/