Your rain rains more than mine

by Faye Nunez

The rain will always come

to drench the world in tears.

Sometimes it comes in little sobs

or loud cries of pain kept for years.

The pavement is wet with sadness

on this side of the street.

But once you reach the corner,

it is a dry road that you’ll meet.

It’s when you need an umbrella

that it’s sunny on the other side.

It’s when you run and duck for cover

that somewhere, you can just walk in stride.

Don’t fret over a little rainfall

Be not disheartened by a drizzle of rain.

Somebody else is stuck in a downpour.

Someone’s drenched in a severe hurricane.

About the Poet:

Faye Nunez is from Manila Philippines. She works as an account manager in a marketing agency. Writing fuels her creativity. She also loves music and travel.