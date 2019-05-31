yellow paint
by Ekta Somera
yellow
the colour of paint
van gogh ate
to make him happy
such is the irony
we romanticize daily
when we love
all that destroy us
for the day will com
when the oblivion
consumes us
and all that is
will become all that was
so to merely embrace
all that brings us closer
to our inevitable demise
may be an essential
part of life
About the Poet:
Ekta Somera is a 19 year old writer with an incomparable imagination. Currently studying towards a Bachelor of Arts via the University of South Africa. She aspires to change the world by inspiring the youth through poetry and prose. Ekta Somera is involved in the upliftment of her local community through voluntary service at the library and involvement with the senior citizens.