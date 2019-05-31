yellow paint

by Ekta Somera

yellow

the colour of paint

van gogh ate

to make him happy

such is the irony

we romanticize daily

when we love

all that destroy us

for the day will com

when the oblivion

consumes us

and all that is

will become all that was

so to merely embrace

all that brings us closer

to our inevitable demise

may be an essential

part of life

About the Poet:

Ekta Somera is a 19 year old writer with an incomparable imagination. Currently studying towards a Bachelor of Arts via the University of South Africa. She aspires to change the world by inspiring the youth through poetry and prose. Ekta Somera is involved in the upliftment of her local community through voluntary service at the library and involvement with the senior citizens.