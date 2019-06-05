An Aging Goddess Starts Her Day

by Mark J. Mitchell

She apologizes

to Sleep and offers

sorrow to the Wind.

Each physical twinge—

sharp or blunt—makes

her offer prayers

to her sister

as if Day itself

might be offended.

She steps through a cloud

for adornment adding

thunderbolt ear rings

before reaching

street level, planning

punishment for the corner.

She takes the bus

to ride among those

who forgot how to adore her.

It is not easy being immortal.

About the Poet:

Mark J. Mitchell’s latest novel, The Magic War just appeared from Loose Leaves Publishing. A Full-length collection of poems will released next year by Encircle Publications. He studied writing at UC Santa Cruz under Raymond Carver and George Hitchcock. His work has appeared in the several anthologies and hundreds of periodicals. Three of his chapbooks— Three Visitor s, Lent, 1999 , and Artifacts and Relics —and the novel, Knight Prisoner are available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. He lives with his wife the activist and documentarian, Joan Juster and makes a living pointing out pretty things in San Francisco.

A meager online presence can be found at https://www.facebook.com/MarkJMitchellwriter/