An Aging Goddess Starts Her Day
by Mark J. Mitchell
She apologizes
to Sleep and offers
sorrow to the Wind.
Each physical twinge—
sharp or blunt—makes
her offer prayers
to her sister
as if Day itself
might be offended.
She steps through a cloud
for adornment adding
thunderbolt ear rings
before reaching
street level, planning
punishment for the corner.
She takes the bus
to ride among those
who forgot how to adore her.
It is not easy being immortal.
About the Poet:
Mark J. Mitchell’s latest novel, The Magic War just appeared from Loose Leaves Publishing. A Full-length collection of poems will released next year by Encircle Publications. He studied writing at UC Santa Cruz under Raymond Carver and George Hitchcock. His work has appeared in the several anthologies and hundreds of periodicals. Three of his chapbooks— Three Visitors, Lent, 1999, and Artifacts and Relics—and the novel, Knight Prisoner are available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. He lives with his wife the activist and documentarian, Joan Juster and makes a living pointing out pretty things in San Francisco.
A meager online presence can be found at https://www.facebook.com/MarkJMitchellwriter/
June 5, 2019 at 6:19 AM
Nice
