Poetry Breakfast is thrilled to announce our nominees for this years Best of the Net.

Congratulations to:

Gabriel Muoio for “Mother’s Glasses”

Mark J. Mitchell for “An Aging Goddess Starts Her Day”

Laurie Kuntz for “Self Portrait”

Tricia McCallum for “Just for Today.”

Ekta Somera for “yellow paint”

Max Reif for “College”