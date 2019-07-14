Poetry Breakfast is thrilled to announce our nominees for this years Best of the Net.
Congratulations to:
Gabriel Muoio for “Mother’s Glasses”
Mark J. Mitchell for “An Aging Goddess Starts Her Day”
Laurie Kuntz for “Self Portrait”
Tricia McCallum for “Just for Today.”
Ekta Somera for “yellow paint”
Max Reif for “College”
July 14, 2019 at 1:14 PM
That was me below….Carol P
LikeLike
July 14, 2019 at 1:13 PM
What a great honor. Congratulations!
LikeLike
July 14, 2019 at 9:36 AM
Thrilling. No less. Thank you Ann. This is encouragement I sorely needed.
Warmly, Tricia
LikeLike