the dreamer

by Ekta Somera

the wind carried a rhyme

quite out of tune

and the butterflies followed

like wildflowers

draped from the clouds

the dreamer watched from afar

trapped in a jar of caterpillars

mocked for the way she dared

to fly before earning her wings

the caterpillars refused to believe

they could ever be as free

as petals surfing on the wind

but

trapped in a jar

the dreamer taught the others

how to conceive passionate credence

for who we are is far more important

than what we appear to be

About the Poet: Ekta Somera is a 19 year old writer with an incomparable imagination. Currently studying towards a Bachelor of Arts via the University of South Africa. She aspires to change the world by inspiring the youth through poetry and prose. Ekta Somera is involved in the upliftment of her local community through voluntary service at the library and involvement with the senior citizens.