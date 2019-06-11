Tides of Change

by Michelle Gregory

Like magic you arrive and disappear.

Salt water stings my open wounds.

Broken pieces of the unfortunate—nature’s reminder.

Waves pound down.

The moment has arrived.

The power underneath pulls and crashes back down.

Washing away all signs of life and death.

Seeping back in to make everything whole.

I await your next arrival.

About the Poet:

Michelle Gregory is a Canadian writer who enjoys reading and writing poetry. She loves to travel and enjoys spending time in nature with her two dogs. She is a member of the Women’s Fiction Writers Association and is currently writing her first novel.

Instagram: @iam_michelle_gregory

Twitter: @michellemgreg