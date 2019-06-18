If I was born a boy, I would have been my brother

by Robin Gow

“William”

but we call him “Billy”

because my dad is “Bill”

and my grandfather was also “Bill.”

I would have searched the antique market

for old leather prayer books.

I would enjoy Necco wafers and Smarties and

I would wipe their sugar-chalk on my thighs.

I would be straight.

I would like girls who smell like blackberries

and who might also vaguely believe in God

like me

I think about this all the time

what a name does to a person.

What did my first name do to me?

After all those years.

When people say “Sarah”

I still look up

as if she’ll be there.

About the Poet:

Robin Gow’s poetry has recently been published in POETRY, the Gateway Review and the Roanoke Review. He is pursuing an MFA in creative writing at Adelphi University and currently serves as the editor-at-large for Village of Crickets and the social media coordinator for Oyster River Pages. He is an out and proud bisexual transgender man passionate about LGBT issues. His first full-length collection is forthcoming with Tolsun Books.