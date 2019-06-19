114 Reasons I Love Being A Dad

by Jim Landwehr

I saved a school assignment of

my daughter’s that reads

114 Reasons My Dad is Super

It ranges from the obvious

He reads to me.

He nice.

He takes me to the park.

To the hearfelt

He dances with me

He’s a speisal dad

He takes care of me

To the admittedly hilarious

My dad sings in the sower

My dad fixed our toilit.

He reads adult books.

And even downright fabrications

He makes me cookies (Lie! Ask my wife)

He jogs with me (I did?)

Dad feet smell. (Hey!)

These 114 memories of hers are

now memories of mine and serve

as a reminder that the days are

long and the years short.

Never underestimate your

actions as a parent

they are watching.

About the Poet: Jim Landwehr has two nonfiction books, Dirty Shirt: A Boundary Waters Memoir and The Portland House: A ’70s Memoir. Jim also has three poetry collections, Reciting from Memory, Written Life and On a Road. His non-fiction stories have been published in Main Street Rag, Prairie Rose Publications, Steam Ticket and others. His poetry has been featured in Torrid Literature Journal, Portage Magazine, Blue Heron Review and many others. He lives in Waukesha, Wisconsin with his wife Donna and their two children. He enjoys fishing, kayaking, biking and camping. Jim is poet laureate for the Village of Wales, Wisconsin. For more on his work, visit: http://jimlandwehr.com