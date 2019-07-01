An Old Song

by Mara Buck

First they came for the scorpions and we said, fine,

Dangerous creepy bastards, squirt em, better off without em,

But the birds that ate the carcasses didn’t agree as they died.

Then they came for the clothes moths, vermin, destructive bitches

Ate my cashmere sweater, but the child who played

Dressup in the closet and ended her life in ICU was

Unsure of the relative importance of her years to cashmere.

Then they came for the wasps, stinging hateful enemies of

Unprotected skin in the summer. Nuked em with everything

In the arsenal and our barbeques were safer.

Then they came for the honeybees (well we do like honey) but

Hey there are so many dandy substitutes, we can certainly do without.

Still, we noticed the produce and the flowers in our Valentine bouquets

Looked less and less vibrant, the oranges smaller and less juicy

And most importantly, cost more—and we frowned.

But now, they’re coming for the butterflies, beautiful flying gems

Glinting storybook splendor, poetry on the wing, and we say,

Wait just a damn minute, but that minute is ticking away, and

So are we.

About the Poet: Mara Buck writes and paints in a self-constructed hideaway in the Maine woods. Winner of the 2019 Raven Prize, Scottish Arts Club Prize, F. Scott Fitzgerald Poetry Prize, Binnacle International Prize. Awarded/short-listed by the Faulkner/Wisdom Society, Hackney Awards, Balticon, Confluence, and others, with work in numerous literary magazines and print anthologies. https://www.storyawards.org/mara-buck https://twitter.com/mara_buck https://www.facebook.com/mara.buck.9