Second Guesses Second Chances

by Michelle Gregory

I remember when I got up

and tried again like it was

normal.

Slowly, with expectations

comes hesitation

and then fear.

Now I don’t even try, in

case of failure.

The new status quo.

The path from one to the

other is long and winding

to confuse and blur.

The truth is you can step

back, follow the path,

become the person who

tries again.

You know I’m right.

Look past the mountain of fear.

About the Poet:

Michelle Gregory is a Canadian writer who enjoys reading and writing poetry. She loves to travel and enjoys spending time in nature with her two dogs. She is a member of the Women’s Fiction Writers Association and is currently writing her first novel.

Instagram: @iam_michelle_gregory

Twitter: @michellemgreg