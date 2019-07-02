Second Guesses Second Chances
by Michelle Gregory
I remember when I got up
and tried again like it was
normal.
Slowly, with expectations
comes hesitation
and then fear.
Now I don’t even try, in
case of failure.
The new status quo.
The path from one to the
other is long and winding
to confuse and blur.
The truth is you can step
back, follow the path,
become the person who
tries again.
You know I’m right.
Look past the mountain of fear.
About the Poet:
Michelle Gregory is a Canadian writer who enjoys reading and writing poetry. She loves to travel and enjoys spending time in nature with her two dogs. She is a member of the Women’s Fiction Writers Association and is currently writing her first novel.
Instagram: @iam_michelle_gregory
Twitter: @michellemgreg
