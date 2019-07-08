Perfect
by Karlo Sevilla
There’ll be a hypothetically perfect
children’s birthday party one day.
There’ll be a hypothetically perfect
child’s birthday party somewhere soon.
Or hypothetically…always.
I spent the years
with neither time nor money
to spend for such birthday party.
(And there were even years
without any party at all.)
Now all I have is this,
something that will never be his:
My fault, my fault, my most grievous
default.
And he, a child no more.
About the Poet: Karlo Sevilla writes from Quezon City, Philippines. His poems have appeared in Philippines Graphic, Indiana Voice Journal, Radius, Matter, Bombinate, an Origami Poems Project microchap, in the respective first anthologies of Riverfeet Press, Peacock Journal, and Eternal Remedy, and elsewhere. He is active in the online poetry workshop of Rat’s Ass Review. He also coaches wrestling and Brazilian Luta Livre, and does volunteer work for the labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (Solidarity of Filipino Workers).
His twitter account is @KarloSevilla, Instagram’s @karlosilveriolagmansevilla, and Facebook name is Karlo Silverio Lagman Sevilla III.
July 8, 2019 at 10:27 AM
Thank you so much, Ingrid! It’s always great to hear from you. Reading your poem here in Poetry Breakfast inspired me to submit my owm. And as you can read mentioned in my bio: our Rat’s Ass Review online poetry workshop.
July 8, 2019 at 10:07 AM
Karlo, brilliant writng! The relationship between son and father, the wanting of the child to have all that goodies life affords and to blame less than perfect on their parent, and then the son becomes a man, as happens with little boys. I can see the constantly of lovbe for this son here and as a man, in the way Mark Twain says, he’ll gape with surprise as you grow smarter everyday. A fine poem about our fallability as parents and how our children perceive it, in eyes young and then the twist, they grow up and walk in adult shoes. Thank you! Ingrid
