Letting Go

by Doug Bolling

Rather the flight of the bird passing and leaving no trace. . . .

–The Keeper of Sheep XLIII, Fernando Pessoa

Sudden a winging in of sea gulls

Out of the blue early evening clouds.

They land on the beach, peck among

The sea spawned wrack as sun and shadow

Weave their stories of this hour brief,

Subject to sea’s roil and music roughened

By a moon’s long distance wooing.

I have come here to heal and begin

Again, whatever selfhood of me

Left after so much loss and words

That were aimed and found

Their target.

To disappear from yourself is the

Gateway to wisdom the Zen master

Had whispered on that long ago

Mountain top in its largesse

Of snow.

Now the gulls are lofting toward

deep sky, their erudite wings

brilliant in the billowing air.

The tide drifts out and I

With it, mind numbed

In such silence, this

Vastness, this

Beautiful nothingness.

About the Poet: Doug Bolling lives in the greater Chicago area after teaching At academic institutions in his native Kentucky and the midwest. He has Been published in many reviews including Posit, The Aurorean, Albatross, Earthshine, Illya’s Honey, The Missing Slate (with interview), and Birmingham Arts Journal among others. His poetry has received Best of The Net and Pushcart nominations and several awards, most recently the Mathiasen Award for his poem “Body and Soul” published by the University of Arizona’s Harmony Magazine.