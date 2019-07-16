The Quiet One

by Lylanne Musselman

Shy like me, there was

something in the way

you moved, George,

as you stood dead center

between Paul and John

all those years ago.

I went “woo” over your

brown eyes and got my

mind set on you, while

others were going crazy about

Paul or John, even Ringo.

All things must pass:

I’m not young anymore,

and you’ve gone on

to meet my sweet Lord.

If I’d faithfully kept up lessons,

I would play My Guitar Gently Weeps.

About the Poet: Lylanne Musselman is an award-winning poet, playwright, and artist, living in Indiana. Her work has appeared in Pank, Flying Island, The Tipton Poetry Journal, The New Verse News, Rose Quartz Magazine, and The Ekphrastic Review, among others, and many anthologies. Musselman is the author of five chapbooks, including the recent Red Mare 16 (Red Mare Press, 2018), a co-author of the volume of poetry, Company of Women New and Selected Poems, (Chatter House Press, 2013) and author of the new full-length poetry collection, It’s Not Love, Unfortunately (Chatter House Press, 2018).

