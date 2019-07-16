The Quiet One
by Lylanne Musselman
Shy like me, there was
something in the way
you moved, George,
as you stood dead center
between Paul and John
all those years ago.
I went “woo” over your
brown eyes and got my
mind set on you, while
others were going crazy about
Paul or John, even Ringo.
All things must pass:
I’m not young anymore,
and you’ve gone on
to meet my sweet Lord.
If I’d faithfully kept up lessons,
I would play My Guitar Gently Weeps.
About the Poet: Lylanne Musselman is an award-winning poet, playwright, and artist, living in Indiana. Her work has appeared in Pank, Flying Island, The Tipton Poetry Journal, The New Verse News, Rose Quartz Magazine, and The Ekphrastic Review, among others, and many anthologies. Musselman is the author of five chapbooks, including the recent Red Mare 16 (Red Mare Press, 2018), a co-author of the volume of poetry, Company of Women New and Selected Poems, (Chatter House Press, 2013) and author of the new full-length poetry collection, It’s Not Love, Unfortunately (Chatter House Press, 2018).
