Because They Say

by deb y felio

The hassle of breakfast

get dressed hurry up

gobble it down

don’t spill your cup

dishes left on the table

tumbled and turned

forgotten bread in the toaster

now twice burned

I don’t understand

how they could say what they say

that a meal like this

is the most important of the day.

About the Poet: deb y felio writes from the mountains and woods in Boulder Colorado.She worked for thirty years providing educational and mental heath services and advocacy to the under-served. She is an active member of Denver Lighthouse for Writers and The Boulder Writers communities. Her work is published online at Proleteria, Antinarrative, Writing In a Woman’s Voice, Tuck magazine, The Poet by Day, Right Hand Pointing, Quatrain.fish and With Painted Words. In print anthologies Hay(na)ku 15 ( Eileen Tabios, editor) and in Minnie’s Diary, A Southern Literary Review and Gabriel’s Horn Anthology,Surprised by Joy May 2019.