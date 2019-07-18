Niagara

by Laura Rutland

The river flows peacefully in places.

I’ve seen the pictures.

Green banks,

trees overhanging

the clear, smooth flow of water.

But the photo I took

was a swirling mass

just above the Falls.

My camera captured

cacophony.

The water spun against itself,

violently resisting

the thrust forward

it was bound to endure.

There is no resisting

the Falls.

The water can twirl itself

into madness.

It will still drop,

plunge

into a crisis

of foam and spray and roaring,

to flow downstream again—

the same river

traveling

in a different direction.

About the Poet: Laura Rutland, a transplant from North Georgia to Northwestern Pennsylvania, teaches English at Gannon University in Erie. Her poems have been published in Autumn Sky Daily and in two anthologies: Dwelling in Possibility, edited by Berwyn Moore, and Picture This Anthology, edited by Marisa Moks-Unger.