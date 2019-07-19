Zenith
by Clayre Benzadón
Above, the world
bursts eminence.
Mauve and mildew
residue lid lilacs,
corollas run off
on a split doze.
Under the spherical
point, vernal tides
bloom forth
seasonal resilience,
equinox and prime
seedtime, more growth.
Silence hints,
then fully coves
spring, singing
without me,
a single hymn ripped
out of the clouds.
About the Poet: Clayre Benzadón is currently a second-year MFA student at the University of Miami and Broadsided Press’s Instagram editor. She has been published by The Acentos Review, HerStory, Rat’s Ass Review, and other literary magazines / journals. Additionally she has had the opportunity of attending The Miami’s Writer’s Institute and The Ashbery Home School, a week-long poetry writing workshop/conference in Miami.
Twitter: @ClayreBenz
Instagram: clayrebenz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbenzadon
Leave a Reply