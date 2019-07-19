Zenith

by Clayre Benzadón

Above, the world

bursts eminence.

Mauve and mildew

residue lid lilacs,

corollas run off

on a split doze.

Under the spherical

point, vernal tides

bloom forth

seasonal resilience,

equinox and prime

seedtime, more growth.

Silence hints,

then fully coves

spring, singing

without me,

a single hymn ripped

out of the clouds.

About the Poet: Clayre Benzadón is currently a second-year MFA student at the University of Miami and Broadsided Press’s Instagram editor. She has been published by The Acentos Review, HerStory, Rat’s Ass Review, and other literary magazines / journals. Additionally she has had the opportunity of attending The Miami’s Writer’s Institute and The Ashbery Home School, a week-long poetry writing workshop/conference in Miami.

Twitter: @ClayreBenz

Instagram: clayrebenz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbenzadon