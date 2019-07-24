The Last Nest
by Tony Pena
The cat didn’t leave much,
but enough feather on bone
to catch the jet stream
to the shore of every living
thing’s dream where dunes
offer up a bounty of cover
to pull twigs and wait out
the storm until the angels
chime in the chorus with lyrics
of building castles in the sand.
About the Poet: Tony Pena was the 2017-2018 Poet Laureate for the city of Beacon, New York.
Over the years some of his poems and fiction have found homes in Dogzplot, Full of Crow, Gutter Eloquence, Misfit Magazine, Poetic Space, Red Fez, Slipstream, The Dope Fiend Daily, The Rye Whiskey Review, Third Lung Review, Underground Voices, Working Stiff, and Zygote in my Coffee among other journals.
A volume of poetry and flash fiction, “Blood and Beats and Rock n Roll,” is available now at Amazon.
A chapbook of poetry, “Opening night in Gehenna,” is available from author.
Colorful compositions and caterwauling with a couple of chords can be seen at:
Www.youtube.com/tonypenapoetry
Www.facebook.com/tonypenapoetry
On Instagram as tonypenapoetry
July 24, 2019 at 8:57 AM
“enough feather on bone
to catch the jet stream
to the shore of every living
thing’s dream ” — wow!!!
July 24, 2019 at 6:54 AM
Great accomplishments.
