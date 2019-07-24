The Last Nest

by Tony Pena

The cat didn’t leave much,

but enough feather on bone

to catch the jet stream

to the shore of every living

thing’s dream where dunes

offer up a bounty of cover

to pull twigs and wait out

the storm until the angels

chime in the chorus with lyrics

of building castles in the sand.

About the Poet: Tony Pena was the 2017-2018 Poet Laureate for the city of Beacon, New York.

Over the years some of his poems and fiction have found homes in Dogzplot, Full of Crow, Gutter Eloquence, Misfit Magazine, Poetic Space, Red Fez, Slipstream, The Dope Fiend Daily, The Rye Whiskey Review, Third Lung Review, Underground Voices, Working Stiff, and Zygote in my Coffee among other journals.

A volume of poetry and flash fiction, “Blood and Beats and Rock n Roll,” is available now at Amazon.

A chapbook of poetry, “Opening night in Gehenna,” is available from author.

Colorful compositions and caterwauling with a couple of chords can be seen at:

Www.youtube.com/tonypenapoetry

Www.facebook.com/tonypenapoetry

On Instagram as tonypenapoetry