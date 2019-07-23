From the balcony

by Sunil Sharma

The thin mother walks briskly,

Balancing load of tied-up firewood on her little head,

With a thin girl-child perched precariously

On her tiny waist, while a barefoot child walks behind,

On the hot concrete.

The girl-child plays with the ropes

Of the bundle of precious firewood,

The dancing ropes are her new toy and distraction.

The trio runs fast for their hovel

At the same moment—a pink-cheeked, obese girl

In white dress and costly shoes

Cries for a new giant teddy bear

In the nearby two-storied shop

Bursting with toys, annoying her painted mum

Talking on the BlackBerry,

While her smoking fat dad leans

Against the black Mercedes

In a busy street in Mumbai.

About the Poet: Sunil Sharma, a senior academic and author-freelance journalist from the suburban Mumbai, India. He has published 20 books so far, some solo and joint.

For further details, please visit: Website: http://www.drsunilsharma.blogspot.in/

He edits Setu: http://www.setumag.com/p/setu-home.html