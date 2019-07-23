From the balcony
by Sunil Sharma
The thin mother walks briskly,
Balancing load of tied-up firewood on her little head,
With a thin girl-child perched precariously
On her tiny waist, while a barefoot child walks behind,
On the hot concrete.
The girl-child plays with the ropes
Of the bundle of precious firewood,
The dancing ropes are her new toy and distraction.
The trio runs fast for their hovel
At the same moment—a pink-cheeked, obese girl
In white dress and costly shoes
Cries for a new giant teddy bear
In the nearby two-storied shop
Bursting with toys, annoying her painted mum
Talking on the BlackBerry,
While her smoking fat dad leans
Against the black Mercedes
In a busy street in Mumbai.
About the Poet: Sunil Sharma, a senior academic and author-freelance journalist from the suburban Mumbai, India. He has published 20 books so far, some solo and joint.
For further details, please visit: Website: http://www.drsunilsharma.blogspot.in/
He edits Setu: http://www.setumag.com/p/setu-home.html
July 23, 2019 at 10:02 AM
Incite full and real. I like your analysis
LikeLike
July 23, 2019 at 8:50 AM
It takes all kinds.
LikeLike