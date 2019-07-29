Where It Hides

by Samuel Oladele

Follow the silence

into the heart of the scream,

the mouthless scream,

the monastery of all pain.

Anchoring on all souls pain lives;

a life without form, gorging all our greenness.

Follow the silence into the base where pain breathes,

where it towers above strength,

where it breaks the backbone of love.

Only those shackled by it know where light ends;

only they know the weight of darkness.

About the Poet: Samuel Oladele is a Nigerian studying Applied Chemistry at Usmanu Danfodiyo university, Sokoto. Whenever he’s not thinking of making TNT or thinking about some industrial production processes, he reads and writes prose and poetry.