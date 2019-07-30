Sidewalk Talk

by Shelby Lynn Lanaro

What are your dreams?

you ask me puffing peach-mint

hookah smoke outside

the falafel house on Howe.

Where do you want to go

in the world?

What will be your legacy?

I’m not sure how to answer,

but I know the night is calm.

The air moves freely, not pushed

by wind, and the stars don’t feel

need to outshine streetlamps.

They’re content behind the curtain

of clouds, yet still shining; they know

they are, know their purpose.

And I’m content, sitting here,

not yet knowing mine.

About the Poet: Shelby Lynn Lanaro is a narrative poet who uses life’s events to inspire her work. While many of her poems are based on her own life, Shelby enjoys taking on the voices of others to tell their stories through her poems. In 2017, Shelby earned her MFA in poetry from Southern Connecticut State University, where she has led several poetry workshops and now teaches Freshman English. Shelby’s poems have been published in Dying Dahlia Review and The Feminist Wire. One of Shelby’s poems will also appear in a forthcoming anthology by Stormy Island Publishing.