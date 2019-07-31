Persephone

by Dawid Juraszek

Has she been trapped

too deep

in darkness by desire

away from the sky she grew up with

Has she been a captive

of the underworld

for too long

fuelled by its attractive forces

Has she been held

under too enthralling a spell

to renounce the powers

of making things wither

Is it now too late for her

to emerge out into the light

fresh-faced and innocent of heart

and believe everything is going to be fine

About the Poet: Dawid Juraszek is a bilingual author and educator based in China. A published novelist in his native Poland, his fiction, non-fiction, and poetry have appeared in The Remembered Arts Journal, Amethyst Review, The Cabinet of Heed, Amaryllis, The Esthetic Apostle, Artis Natura, The Font, and elsewhere. Visit https://www.amazon.com/Dawid-Juraszek/e/B01DJBWC2K