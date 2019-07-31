Persephone
by Dawid Juraszek
Has she been trapped
too deep
in darkness by desire
away from the sky she grew up with
Has she been a captive
of the underworld
for too long
fuelled by its attractive forces
Has she been held
under too enthralling a spell
to renounce the powers
of making things wither
Is it now too late for her
to emerge out into the light
fresh-faced and innocent of heart
and believe everything is going to be fine
About the Poet: Dawid Juraszek is a bilingual author and educator based in China. A published novelist in his native Poland, his fiction, non-fiction, and poetry have appeared in The Remembered Arts Journal, Amethyst Review, The Cabinet of Heed, Amaryllis, The Esthetic Apostle, Artis Natura, The Font, and elsewhere. Visit https://www.amazon.com/Dawid-Juraszek/e/B01DJBWC2K
