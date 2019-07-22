Talk to Me

by Heather Pease

I hunger for talent dissimilar,

a worthy exchange,

a coupling of minds.

I want colloquy.

Talk to me, make me guffaw, be irresponsible

becoming drunk on words

undressing my mind

with infinite conversation

of things that matter

… or don’t.

I desire to genuinely hear you

… for you to easily listen to me

Possess tangible interest in what I spout

crave me +++++++++++ for my mind.

Sit beside me, let’s

hold hands

turn off the world around us

and yarn words

into a blanket

we call our favorite.

About the Poet: Heather Pease is a Poet focusing on work centering on feminism, sexuality, identity, culture, mental health, politics and domestic violence. She writes from her own experiences, aiming to give voice to vulnerability, making people think about subjects often stigmatized through society. She writes to empower others whose voices remain unheard. She lives in Orange County, CA with her husband, and two daughters and is currently working on her first book of poems.

Instagram – @ohpoetic1

Facebook – @HeatherPeasePoetry

Poetry Website www.poeticgirl.com