A Note for You in the Wilderness

A poem by Claire Coenen

I promise this forest will not entangle you forever.

Like sunrays trickling through the branches,

illumination will arrive. The painful terrain will soften

beneath your feet as your soul learns the secrets

of suffering and love. Lanterns and cairns will emerge

on the trail, and voices of other travelers will

break open the void. In time, your vision will refine

to see piles of mud and moss as the homes

of fairies, who cherish your choice in risking laughter.

With intuition, you will sense the dandelions

delighting in your wishes and the magnolias billowing

wisdom in the blossom-air you breathe.

Until you inhale this peace, trust that no human is evergreen.

The little deaths, the traps, the broken hopes

in these woods force you to the soul-depths most choose

to avoid. Yet in the deep and dark, the angels

will keep you, attend to your wounds, and teach you to root,

to reach, and to shine your only-you fragrance.

About the Author: Claire Coenen, LMSW, M.Ed. M.T.S., is a writer, teacher, and social worker living in Nashville, TN. Her work has previously appeared or is forthcoming in The Nashville Scene, The Write Launch, Beyond Words Literary Magazine, The Banyan Review,Cathexis Northwest Press, Soul-Lit, Light of Consciousness Magazine, and Salvation South. You can learn more here: clairecoenen.com

