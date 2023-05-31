There is Beauty

A poem by Njeri Wangari

There is Beauty

There is beauty in who we are,

not men and women,

but children

whose souls go giddy

when our soles feet feel for the dew

on fields of green

where our eyes stretch out to touch

the morning sun

on a park

where dreams are allowed to sleep.

There is beauty in what we love

this part of Nairobbery

where love is allowed to pluck a rose

where the only Estate that is real

is your state of mind

as it gasps for

the only pure air

in this city where

it’s a crime

to breathe free air.

There is beauty in what we are

rebels, radicals, believers,

lovers, optimists, ungovernable

our blood burns through our veins

with the spirit

that led our warrior

Wangari Maathai

to battlefields.

Her Maji Maji rebellion made it rain

on fields of brown,

on jungles

where rocks now grow through steel

yet still,

her rose now chokes.

Her rose-

today’s heroes

yet still,

they can’t breathe.

We rose from the rocks

yet still,

we can’t breathe

About the Author: Njeri Wangari is an acclaimed Kenyan poet and writer with a multi-faceted career

spanning over 15 years as a spoken word artist, journalist and communications

specialist.



Njeri’s first poetry collection- Mine and Mind Fields; My Spoken Words published in 2010 is a 114 paged collection which contains over 40 poems that explore themes on; Urban Blues, Love, Identity, Traditions, Cultural changes, Exploitation and Politics written in English, Kiswahili and her native language Gĩkũyũ.



In 2022, her poetry was published in the Across Borders – An anthology of new poems from the commonwealth.



Njeri’s poems have been published in Badilisha Poetry, The East African, Kwani!,

Msafiri & Down River Road magazines. She has performed at various regional and

international events including the BBC Contains Strong Language Festival, Kwani & Story Moja Festivals, Global Voices Summit, Tedx Nairobi & at the Still Water middle school in Minnesota.



Njeri’s 2nd poetry collection, Arrested Tongues is due in 2023.



For more info visit www.kenyanpoet.com

