There is Beauty
A poem by Njeri Wangari
There is Beauty
There is beauty in who we are,
not men and women,
but children
whose souls go giddy
when our soles feet feel for the dew
on fields of green
where our eyes stretch out to touch
the morning sun
on a park
where dreams are allowed to sleep.
There is beauty in what we love
this part of Nairobbery
where love is allowed to pluck a rose
where the only Estate that is real
is your state of mind
as it gasps for
the only pure air
in this city where
it’s a crime
to breathe free air.
There is beauty in what we are
rebels, radicals, believers,
lovers, optimists, ungovernable
our blood burns through our veins
with the spirit
that led our warrior
Wangari Maathai
to battlefields.
Her Maji Maji rebellion made it rain
on fields of brown,
on jungles
where rocks now grow through steel
yet still,
her rose now chokes.
Her rose-
today’s heroes
yet still,
they can’t breathe.
We rose from the rocks
yet still,
we can’t breathe
About the Author:
Njeri Wangari is an acclaimed Kenyan poet and writer with a multi-faceted career
spanning over 15 years as a spoken word artist, journalist and communications
specialist.
Njeri’s first poetry collection- Mine and Mind Fields; My Spoken Words published in 2010 is a 114 paged collection which contains over 40 poems that explore themes on; Urban Blues, Love, Identity, Traditions, Cultural changes, Exploitation and Politics written in English, Kiswahili and her native language Gĩkũyũ.
In 2022, her poetry was published in the Across Borders – An anthology of new poems from the commonwealth.
Njeri’s poems have been published in Badilisha Poetry, The East African, Kwani!,
Msafiri & Down River Road magazines. She has performed at various regional and
international events including the BBC Contains Strong Language Festival, Kwani & Story Moja Festivals, Global Voices Summit, Tedx Nairobi & at the Still Water middle school in Minnesota.
Njeri’s 2nd poetry collection, Arrested Tongues is due in 2023.
For more info visit www.kenyanpoet.com
