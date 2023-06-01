Anhinga Drying Her Wings
A poem by Laurie Kuntz
Anhinga Drying Her Wings
Where has she flown
for the need to stop
on a lily pad and spread
wet tipped wings
under the ebb of day?
What venture caused
her to dive into this lagoon
black with its endless bottom?
Who are we, passersby,
to disturb her stance
on reeds fragile to sight
and thought of these steps
we both make on sandy roads?
Under waning suns
winged and footed journeys
are beginning anew
and ending, marked
with the coming
of first snow and last rose.
About the Author:
Laurie Kuntz has published two poetry collections (The Moon Over My Mother’s House, Finishing Line Press and Somewhere in the Telling, Mellen Press), and three chapbooks (Talking Me Off The Roof, Kelsay Books, Simple Gestures, Texas Review Press and Women at the Onsen, Blue Light Press). Her poetry has been nominated for three Pushcart Prizes and one Best of the Net. Happily retired, she lives in an endless summer state of mind. Visit her at:
https://lauriekuntz.myportfolio.com/home-1
