Anhinga Drying Her Wings

A poem by Laurie Kuntz

Where has she flown

for the need to stop

on a lily pad and spread

wet tipped wings

under the ebb of day?

What venture caused

her to dive into this lagoon

black with its endless bottom?

Who are we, passersby,

to disturb her stance

on reeds fragile to sight

and thought of these steps

we both make on sandy roads?

Under waning suns

winged and footed journeys

are beginning anew



and ending, marked

with the coming

of first snow and last rose.

About the Author: Laurie Kuntz has published two poetry collections (The Moon Over My Mother’s House, Finishing Line Press and Somewhere in the Telling, Mellen Press), and three chapbooks (Talking Me Off The Roof, Kelsay Books, Simple Gestures, Texas Review Press and Women at the Onsen, Blue Light Press). Her poetry has been nominated for three Pushcart Prizes and one Best of the Net. Happily retired, she lives in an endless summer state of mind. Visit her at:

https://lauriekuntz.myportfolio.com/home-1

